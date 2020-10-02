Jed Hyatt, 77, of Attalla, passed away September 30, 2020. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.

Jed retired from Square D Electrical Company and was preceded in death by his son, Jeff Hyatt.

Jed is survived by his wife, Mary Jo Hyatt of Attalla; daughter, Jennifer (Charles) Butts of Attalla; son, Michael Hyatt of Huntsville; grandson, Blake Hyatt of Southside; great-grandsons, Connor and Bryce Hyatt of Southside; and sisters, Nadine (Edward) Crow of Glencoe and Jo Smith of Springville.

The family has requested no flowers.

