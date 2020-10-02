1/
Jed Hyatt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jed's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jed Hyatt, 77, of Attalla, passed away September 30, 2020. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Jed retired from Square D Electrical Company and was preceded in death by his son, Jeff Hyatt.
Jed is survived by his wife, Mary Jo Hyatt of Attalla; daughter, Jennifer (Charles) Butts of Attalla; son, Michael Hyatt of Huntsville; grandson, Blake Hyatt of Southside; great-grandsons, Connor and Bryce Hyatt of Southside; and sisters, Nadine (Edward) Crow of Glencoe and Jo Smith of Springville.
The family has requested no flowers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Rainbow Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved