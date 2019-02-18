|
Mr. Jeff M. Smith, age 49 of Steele, passed from this life to be with the Lord on Feb. 15, 2019.
Jeff's funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel in Attalla. Pastor Steve Lucy will officiate. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service in the chapel.
Graveside service and interment will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Steele.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Jeff was born in Cullman, Alabama, and at a young age moved with his family to Steele, where he resided for the rest of his life. A graduate of Ashville High School, Jeff held various jobs in the area, including positions in the manufacturing and construction industries. Jeff loved spending time with his family, working in the yard and anything to do with cars - especially attending car shows and working on his own vehicles. Adored by so many, Jeff will be lovingly remembered as a down-to-earth country boy with a heart of gold, always willing to help others if he could.
Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Godfrey Smith.
He leaves behind: his loving wife, Samantha Smith; step-sons, Sebastian Hall, Michael Wilson, and Mitchell Wilson; father, James Smith; brother, Anthony Smith; parents-in-law, Steve and Sonya Wilson; sister-in-law, Sabrina (Ryan) Holder; brother-in-law, Steven (Elizabeth) Wilson; along with a host of extended family and friends, including numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 18, 2019