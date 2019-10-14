Home

Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
(256) 593-4994
Jeff Sapp Obituary
Jeff Sapp, 39, of Gallant, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019.
The family has chosen cremation. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Rev. Clay Spears will officiate. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 before the service.
Mr. Sapp is survived by his children, Isabella Sapp, Austin Sapp, Emma Sapp and Sophia Sapp; parents, Allan and Kathy Sapp; aunt, Mary Jo Hill; cousins, Kim and Janet. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Iva and Hubert Moore, James and Jewel Sapp.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing
Published in The Gadsden Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
