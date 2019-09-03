Home

Rainsville Funeral Home
498 McCurdy Ave N
Rainsville, AL 35986
(256) 638-2122
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rainsville Funeral Home
498 McCurdy Ave N
Rainsville, AL 35986
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rainsville Funeral Home
498 McCurdy Ave N
Rainsville, AL 35986
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Rainsville Funeral Home
498 McCurdy Ave N
Rainsville, AL 35986
Jeffory Jones Obituary
Mr. Jeffory Jones, 52, of Peek's Corner, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at Huntsville Hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Nick Sharp and Bro. Welton Brooks officiating. Burial will follow in Lusk Chapel Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 and Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.
Survivors are his wife, Angie Gilbert Jones of Peek's Corner; two sons, Jaik Jones and Luc Jones, both of Peek's Corner; parents, Jerry Don "Snap" and Kathy Jones of Peek's Corner.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 3, 2019
