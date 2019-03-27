Home

Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 438-5506
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church
Jeffrey J. Kidd Sr.

Jeffrey J. Kidd Sr. Obituary
Celebration of Life service for Mr. Jeffrey J. Kidd Sr. will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, Rev. Roderick Thomas, Pastor. Words of comfort will be provided by the Rev. John L. Ragland. Interment will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories his life partner, Wendy Kidd of Blountsville; daughters, Devanny Kidd, Precious Kidd and Megan Reddings; sons, Jeffrey Kidd Jr. and Shyee Kidd; grandkids, De'Andre Kidd and Adrianna Reddings; sisters, Marilyn (Josephus) Garrett, Sharon (Craig) Washington, Rita (Ralph) Kidd and Alecya Joyce Fulford; brothers, Ronnie Douglas and Jimmie Fulford; stepmother, Willie Mae Douglas and a host of nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
Public viewing will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to service.
Professional service entrusted to Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. "Where the name is synonymous with service."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 27, 2019
