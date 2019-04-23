|
Jeneace Ashley, 97, of Attalla, Alabama, died peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, surrounded by her precious family.
Born September 2, 1921, in Collinsville, Alabama, Mrs. Ashley dedicated her life to loving and caring for her family, especially her grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews, who lovingly called her "Aunt Niecy." Under her gentle care, gardens flourished and hospitality was shown, most commonly through each family member's custom version of their favorite dish and her "famous" peanut butter cake. As the glue that bound her family, Ms. Ashley experienced tragedy, losing her husband and her son within a span of three weeks, but she did not leave behind a legacy of loss. She spoke love, in words and actions, leaving an indelible mark on all who experienced her affection.
While Mrs. Ashley will be missed, we rejoice in the fact that she is in the presence of her Heavenly Father and is reunited with many friends and family members, including her husband of 61 years, James Bee Ashley; mother, Nettie Kearly; and sons, Charles and Arlie Ashley.
She leaves behind her loving daughter, Patricia Ashley Gaskin; grandson, Brandon Ashley (Tracy), Hokes Bluff; granddaughters, Renae Mckelvey (Mike), St. Helena, SC, Michelle Gaskin Burge, Atlanta, GA, and Sonya Gowens (Phil), Gadsden; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews, who were all dear to her heart.
The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses at Kindred At-Home-Care, and her great-grandson Wesley Burge for their time and loving care, as well as the many friends who offered support.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Burge, Brodie Burge, Brandon Ashley, Willie Burge, Danny Gaskin and Dewane Boyd.
Honorary pallbearer will be SGT Jordan Burge.
Visitation will be held at Morgan Chapel from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to New Faith Church through Exchange Bank.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 23, 2019