Jenell Dobbins, 90, of Morristown, TN, formally of Gadsden, AL, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Jefferson Park at Dandridge.
She was preceded in death by her husband, C.J. Dobbins; parents, Walter and Fannie Heard Jimmerson; brothers, Roy and Carl Jimmerson; and sister, Ruth Dunn.
Jenell leaves her son, Darrell (Elizabeth "Betsy") Dobbins; granddaughter, Emily Jenell Wilson (Eli Campbell); grandson, John Dobbins (Megan Kell); great-grandson, Blake Wilson; special niece, Phyllis Smith; brother, Clinton "KO" Jimmerson; and sister Dean Cook; along with a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Graveside services for Jenell will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Crestwood Cemetery, Gadsden, AL. Rev. Clay Minor officiating.
The family would like to thank the exceptional staff of Jefferson Park at Dandridge for their loving care during her stay there. They treated her like their family. Thank you also to Katlynn and Misty of Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Activities fund of Jefferson Park at Dandridge, 914 Industrial Park Road, Dandridge, TN 37725.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 7, 2020