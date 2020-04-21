Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Dover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer 'Jill' Phillips Dover

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer 'Jill' Phillips Dover Obituary
Jennifer "Jill" Phillips Dover, 53, of Gadsden, passed away April 15, 2020. The family is going to hold a celebration of life at a later date.
She had a passion for making crafts, genealogy and was an avid animal lover. Her family loved her dearly and will miss her greatly.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Mark Phillips.
She is survived by her two sons, Kyle Nance and Wade Dover; her husband of 25 years, Steve Stargel; her mother, Betty Phillips; her brother, Zane Phillips; two granddaughters; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and condolences.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -