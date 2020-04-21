|
|
Jennifer "Jill" Phillips Dover, 53, of Gadsden, passed away April 15, 2020. The family is going to hold a celebration of life at a later date.
She had a passion for making crafts, genealogy and was an avid animal lover. Her family loved her dearly and will miss her greatly.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Mark Phillips.
She is survived by her two sons, Kyle Nance and Wade Dover; her husband of 25 years, Steve Stargel; her mother, Betty Phillips; her brother, Zane Phillips; two granddaughters; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and condolences.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 21, 2020