Mr. Jerald F. Couch, 81, of Gadsden, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019.
Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Collier-Butler Chapel. Grandson, Rev. Matthew Johnson and Rev. Tony Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Couch was a graduate of Gaston High School and served with the Army Reserves. He was a member of the North Gadsden Church of God and served in various positions within the church. He was an excellent carpenter and brick mason. He retired from Meadow Gold Dairy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Scott Couch.
Survivors include son, Bryan (Beth) Couch; daughters, Jennifer (Roger) Johnson and Belinda Crate; grandchildren, Matthew (Julie) Johnson, Hannah Couch, Jonathan Couch, David Crate, Joshua Crate; great-grandchildren, Darcie Johnson, Frasier Johnson and Finn Johnson; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express sincere thanks to Cherokee County Health & Rehab Memory Care Unit Staff and Comfort Care Hospice.
The family will accept friends for visitation from 12:30-2 p.m. prior to the service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 9, 2019