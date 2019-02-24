Home

Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home
1318 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-4366
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Jerdean Carlisle Obituary
A Celebration of Life for Miss Jerdean Carlisle will be at 1 p.m. on Monday in the chapel of Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home, with Interment in Crestwood Cemetery. Rev. Charles Kirkpatrick, Eulogist.
Miss Carlisle was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Minnie Kate Carlisle. She leaves to cherish her memories: one daughter, Demetrius Carlisle, Anniston; two grandchildren, Raven Thompson of Gadsden, and Roderick Thompson Jr. of Tennessee; two sisters, Lois (Charles) Johnson and Rosie Kate Sims, both of Gadsden; three brothers, Earnest (Lorean) Carlisle, James (Silva King) Carlisle, both of Gadsden and Arthur Lee Carlisle of Georgia; one special niece, Pamela Milner of Gadsden; one special nephew, Brian Milner of Gadsden; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 24, 2019
