Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jeremy's life story with friends and family

Share Jeremy's life story with friends and family

Jeremy Ray Wood, 29, of Navarre, FL, passed away June 22, 2020. Memorial Services were held Friday, June 26, 2020, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home.

He is survived by his mother, Elaine Vaughn of Oneonta; father, John (Lori) Wood of Gallant; sisters, Jessica (Stephen) Soloman and Jeleesa Lowry; brother, Matt (Jill) Wood; stepmother, Dena Wood; grandparents, Sandra Vaughn and Ruth Wood; and niece and nephew, Elaina Soloman and Colin Soloman.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store