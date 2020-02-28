Home

Christian Memorial Funeral Home
108 Cogswell Avenue
Pell City, AL 35125
205-338-4463
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
Gadsden, AL
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Gadsden, AL
Jerome McCants Obituary
Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Jerome McCants, 69, formerly of Gadsden, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Gadsden. Pastor Earl Dudley, Officiant. Disposition will be that of Cremation.
He leaves to cherish his memories his devoted wife, Priscilla; children, Keasha and Latisha; siblings, JoAnn, Wilbur (Rosie), Walter, Linda (Charles), Kenneth, Greg (Patsy) and Karen; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; seven sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; two aunts; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Gadsden.
Christian Memorial Funeral Home Directing, 205-336-4463, "Final Care Professional"
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 28, 2020
