|
|
Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Jerome McCants, 69, formerly of Gadsden, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Gadsden. Pastor Earl Dudley, Officiant. Disposition will be that of Cremation.
He leaves to cherish his memories his devoted wife, Priscilla; children, Keasha and Latisha; siblings, JoAnn, Wilbur (Rosie), Walter, Linda (Charles), Kenneth, Greg (Patsy) and Karen; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; seven sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; two aunts; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Gadsden.
Christian Memorial Funeral Home Directing, 205-336-4463, "Final Care Professional"
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 28, 2020