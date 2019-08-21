Home

Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
(256) 593-4994
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Etowah Memorial Chapel
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Etowah Memorial Chapel
Jerri Sue Holderfield

Jerri Sue Holderfield Obituary
Jerri Sue Holderfield, 64, of Rainbow City, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at her residence.
Her Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 23 at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Crestwood Cemetery in Gadsden. Rev. Jeff Holderfield and Rev. Jamie Perigo will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Patrick Holderfield, Alan Holderfield, Tyler Gillihan, Larry Braswell, Mickey Braswell, Steve Minton. Visitation will be 5 until 8 Thursday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Holderfield was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved reading books and working in her flower garden.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Holderfield; son, Jeff Holderfield (Patsy); chosen daughter, Jessica Gillihan (Tyler); grandchildren, Patrick, Alan and Mia Holderfield; chosen granddaughter, Evelyn Gillihan; brothers, Mickey Braswell, Larry Braswell; sister, Renee Smith; host of nieces and nephews; special friend, Lynne Hare.
She was preceded in death by her parents, W.R. and Jean Braswell; sister, Sandra Morrison.
Etowah Memorial Chapel directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 21, 2019
