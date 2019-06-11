|
Funeral services for MSGT Jerry Austin Woods, 78, of Hokes Bluff, who passed away on June 9, 2019, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel. Dr. David Carroll and Rev. Don Self will officiate. Burial will follow at Young's Chapel Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery is in charge of the services.
Mr. Woods served in the US Army from January 1961 to December 1983. He retired from the Army and the Anniston Army Depot. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Ruby Woods; son, Jerry A. "TY" Woods Jr.; brothers, Junior, Jimmy and Bobby; sisters, Evelyn, Glenda and Wanda.
He is survived by his wife of 57 1/2 years, June Woods; daughters, Sharon (Dan) Francis and Carrie Greer; grandchildren, Blake Woods, Dustin Freeman, Tamara, Daniel, Dakota, Dakya Francis, Cody Lemley, Priscilla Banks and Jesse Greer; great-grandchildren, Lydia, Timmy, Aubreigh, Malakai, Clayton and baby Freya, who is on the way; brother, Cecil Woods; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of the MICU at Gadsden Regional Medical Center, and to everyone for their prayers and support.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 11, 2019