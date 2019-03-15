|
Celebration of Life services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday March 16, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Jerry Burton Kaylor, age 80, of Piedmont, who passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Cassandra Kaylor will officiate. Cremation services provided by Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Jerry was a truck driver and owner of a local community store. He loved NASCAR. He dedicated his life to his children.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Ray Kaylor; sisters, Mildred Bradley and Boots Barrett.
He is survived by his children, Jody Kaylor, Greta Kaylor Kirby, Dwaine Kaylor, Jimmy Dale Kaylor, Casey Kaylor, Tyler Fife Kaylor; special friend, Annette Denton Kaylor; and nine grandchildren.
Honorary Pallbearer will be longtime friend Pete Phillips.
Special thanks to McGuffey Health Care and anyone who has helped with his care in the last few years.
Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to dementia research.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 15, 2019