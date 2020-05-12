Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Thursday, May 14, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
12:30 PM
Samuels Chapel Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Hopper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry C. Hopper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry C. Hopper Obituary
Mr. Jerry C. Hopper, 80, of Altoona, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until noon Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Graveside Services will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Samuels Chapel Cemetery.
Jerry graduated from Altoona High School in 1958 and retired from Goodyear in 2000 after 33 years. He was a lifetime member of Samuels Chapel Church and the Samuels Chapel Cemetery Trustee since 1970. Jerry never met a stranger and always helped anyone in need. He loved woodworking, farming, John Deere tractors and Auburn Tigers. He also enjoyed collecting pictures and documents to preserve family history for future generations. Jerry's family and friends were a huge source of pride for him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mack and Iva Hopper; brother, Robert Hopper; in-laws, Charlie and Flora Rhoades.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Juanita Rhoades Hopper; son, Kevin Hopper; daughter, Tressa (Ben) Bryant; sister, Virginia (Roy) Cash; grandchildren, Charlie (Lindsey) Hopper, Kenny (Megan) Hopper, Kearin and Cayden Bryant; great-grandchildren, Colton, Laurel, Levi Hopper; and sister-in-law, Cathy Hopper.
Special thanks to Dr. Debora Reiland, Encompass Health and Nurses, Brother Freddy Keener, and nieces and nephews.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -