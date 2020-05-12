|
|
Mr. Jerry C. Hopper, 80, of Altoona, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until noon Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Graveside Services will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Samuels Chapel Cemetery.
Jerry graduated from Altoona High School in 1958 and retired from Goodyear in 2000 after 33 years. He was a lifetime member of Samuels Chapel Church and the Samuels Chapel Cemetery Trustee since 1970. Jerry never met a stranger and always helped anyone in need. He loved woodworking, farming, John Deere tractors and Auburn Tigers. He also enjoyed collecting pictures and documents to preserve family history for future generations. Jerry's family and friends were a huge source of pride for him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mack and Iva Hopper; brother, Robert Hopper; in-laws, Charlie and Flora Rhoades.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Juanita Rhoades Hopper; son, Kevin Hopper; daughter, Tressa (Ben) Bryant; sister, Virginia (Roy) Cash; grandchildren, Charlie (Lindsey) Hopper, Kenny (Megan) Hopper, Kearin and Cayden Bryant; great-grandchildren, Colton, Laurel, Levi Hopper; and sister-in-law, Cathy Hopper.
Special thanks to Dr. Debora Reiland, Encompass Health and Nurses, Brother Freddy Keener, and nieces and nephews.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 12, 2020