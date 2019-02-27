Home

Jerry Cline

Jerry Cline Obituary
Mr. Jerry Cline, 72, of Attalla, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Brother Dave Roberts officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation from 5 to 7 Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery. Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Jerry was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and worked as a machinist in Ashville for over 20 years. He enjoyed spending time fishing and catching up on movies, especially westerns.
Mr. Cline was preceded in death by his daughter, Brandie Cline-Sprinkle.
He leaves behind wife, Ann Mathews Cline; siblings, Rebecca Sherrell Sosebee (Tom), Ronald Cline (Janice), Bobby Cline (Romanza), and Susan Sibbach; granddaughter, Breanne Colvin (Jeffery); great grandchildren, Trace and Ayden along with a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Special thanks are extended to nurses Lisa and Brandon of Encompass Hospice and to Brother Dave Roberts.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 27, 2019
