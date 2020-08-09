Jerry Don Christopher, 78, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, and graveside services were held at Crestwood Cemetery.

Jerry was born October 21, 1941, the youngest of eight children. He had an independent spirit and found enjoyment in being outdoors on the water and in the woods.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles R. Christopher, Sr. and Leila Sewell Christopher; brothers, Charles R. Christopher, Jr., Al H. Christopher, Lloyd L. Christopher, and Harold G. Christopher; and sisters, Louise C. McMeekin and Frances C. Kirkland. He is survived by his brother, Howard R. Christopher.

