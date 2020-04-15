|
Jerry E. Williams Jr., 53, of Southside, passed away at his home Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Jerry served in the United States Marine Corps. He loved hunting, fishing and Alabama Football.
He leaves behind many good friends and loved ones.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Jerry E. Williams Sr.; grandparents, John and Martha Williams and Monroe Stancil.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; mother, Patsy Hanvey; grandmother, Enda Stancil; sister, Cindy Wilson (Doug) Hannah; brother, J.R. Hanvey; mother-in-law, Ruth Taylor (Carl); brother-in-law, Robert C. Taylor; aunt and uncle, Marty (Sam) Coronado; daughter, Ashley Griffin (Stephen); grandchildren, Abbey, Olivia, Jude and Ezra; stepchildren, Aaron Amm (Tina) and Alison Amm; grandchildren, Alycea, Kayla and Alex.
No services are planned at this time.
Collier-Butler Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 15, 2020