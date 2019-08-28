|
|
Jerry Franklin Evans, 77, of Hokes Bluff, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019, following a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease.
He was born in Gadsden at the Holy Name of Jesus Hospital on February 11, 1942, and was raised in Glencoe, where he was active in the Boy Scouts of America, earning the title of Eagle Scout. He attended Lyman Ward Military Academy, graduating top of his class in 1960. Returning to Glencoe, he began a 40-year career working at the steel plant in Alabama City.
Jerry was a member of East Gadsden Baptist Church and the Glencoe Masonic Lodge. He served in the Alabama National Guard and was an advocate for veterans. He was also a member of the Cattlemen's Association, serving as president for a year. He loved raising cattle and farming on his farm in Boaz, where he also hunted birds, fished and delighted in hosting his annual quail shoots.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jodie and Josephine Evans; and sister, Diane Evans Forman.
He is survived by his son, Joey Evans; grandchildren, Justin (Melissa) and Morgan Evans; sisters, Priscilla (Jeff) Yother and Cathy (Al) Henry; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and -nephews and cousins.
Many thanks to Dr. Vicente Torregosa and McGuffey's Healthcare Center for the years of loving care, and to Southern Care Hospice.
A family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 28 at Crestwood Cemetery, followed by an Evans Family Celebration Luncheon.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 28, 2019