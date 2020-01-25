Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Crestwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Fuller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry H. Fuller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry H. Fuller Obituary
Mr. Jerry H. Fuller, 79, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Crestwood Cemetery. Rev. Vince Whittington will officiate, and guest speaker will be nephew Jason Talbot.
The family will receive friends for visitation at Collier-Butler Funeral Home from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. prior to the service.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Ann Fuller; and family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to .
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -