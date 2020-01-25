|
Mr. Jerry H. Fuller, 79, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Crestwood Cemetery. Rev. Vince Whittington will officiate, and guest speaker will be nephew Jason Talbot.
The family will receive friends for visitation at Collier-Butler Funeral Home from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. prior to the service.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Ann Fuller; and family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to .
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 25, 2020