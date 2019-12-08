|
Graveside funeral service for Mr. Jerry Hamilton Gunter, 79, of Gadsden, will be held at 2:30 p.m. today at Highland Cemetery in Piedmont with Rev. Randy Gunter officiating the service. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. at Glencoe Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mr. Gunter passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Gadsden Regional surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, L.H. and Donnie Gunter; and his daughter, Cathy Gunter Hill.
Left to cherish the memories of him are his wife of 38 years, Nancy Gail Gunter; his children, Davis Gunter (Shanida) of Huntsville, John Gunter (Dana) of Dothan, Karen Ragan (Jim) of Gadsden, Kim Trussell (Randy) of Locust Grove, Georgia, and Jeff Barber (Mandy) of Piedmont; his brother-in-law, Troy Morrison; his sister-in-law, Linda Ponds; his grandchildren, Billy, Micah, Andrea, Carlos, Daniel, Luke, Kelsi, Kaylee, Cortney, Ryan, Reid, Dalton, Jackson, Anna Grace and Mary Claire; and his great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Emma.
Jerry was a member of Meadowbrook Church. He was a graduate of Jacksonville State University, where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business. He was the owner of Gunter Building Supply and Gunter Construction in Piedmont. He later retired from the U.S Postal Service. After retiring, he showed his devotion to his community by volunteering for MANNA delivering meals. He was a loving husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His loved ones hold onto special memories that were evident of his dedication to his family. He loved to laugh and tease with his grandchildren. Family members always relied on him knowing that he could fix anything with his carpentry skills. His great-grandchildren have fond memories of him playing Old Maid card games at every visit. Loved ones will miss his warm hugs and infectious laugh, but rejoice in the hope of seeing him again in Heaven.
Pallbearers will be Mr. Gunter's grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his honor to Meadowbrook Church Building Fund and Meadowbrook Church Food Bank.
Online condolences may be left to the family at: ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 8, 2019