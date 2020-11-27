1/
Jerry Jackson Hale
Rainbow City - Jerry Jackson Hale passed away on November 26, 2020 at the age of 82, in his home in Rainbow City, Alabama, which he and his wife, Mildred "Mickey" Sweeney Hale, built from the foundation and built a loving family in consisting of three children, Jerry Wyatt Hale (deceased), Krista Kay Hale of Gadsden and Dana Leigh Hale of Gadsden. His battle with serious medical issues over the last decade showed his courage in facing life challenges, always with a smile. Despite the pain, Jerry remained strong until the end.
In his youth, Jerry played football as well as baseball at Emma Sansom High School, where he progressed to being recruited. However, his eyes were on a different goal, marrying his beautiful high school sweetheart, Mickey. This dream was fulfilled on December 24,1958, shortly after being honorably discharged from the United States Air Force, serving from 1955-1958. Then, after working for his father, Homer Matthew Hale, for a stint, Jerry soon got his license and became an independent long distance truck driver. Upon retiring, he focused his energies on fishing and hunting more often as well as getting more involved with his church, Heritage Baptist Church, where he consistently and faithfully assisted by lending his hands to the people and to the upkeep of the church community. He had an avid affection for cars and collecting items in a varied array of interests. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the true light in his eyes. Spending time with, protecting and nurturing his family was always a priority, despite extended periods away due to his work, and he never lost sight that they were the real meaning in his life.
Jerry leaves his legacy to his surviving daughters, Dana (whom was his primary caregiver) and Krista. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mickey, his parents, Homer Matthew and Madelean Carr Hale, his son, Jerry Wyatt Hale (Susie) and Grandson (Stephen Miles Lockey). His surviving grandchildren are Jackson Hale (Courtney) and Josie Hale Phillips (Joshua). His great-grandchildren are Wyatt Hale, Madelyn Phillips, Joshua, Jr "Chip" Phillips.
Jerry's family would like to extend genuine appreciation to the following: Kindred & Kindred Hospice as well as those who have truly lived the definition of "friend" as Biblically stated. "A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for a time of adversity."— Proverbs 17:17.
Jerry will be honored in a home-going celebration on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Visitation will be from 10:30 am-12:00 pm with Service at noon at Village Chapel Funeral Home with Bro Buddy O'Bryant and Rev Glenn Works officiating. Interment will follow afterwards at Crestwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society, https:// donate3.cancer.org.

Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2020.
