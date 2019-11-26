|
|
A celebration of life for Mr. Jerry L. Hall, 93, of Gadsden, Alabama, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Collier-Butler Funeral Home, with Rev. Billy L. York officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. A private graveside service will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Mr. Hall passed away at his home on Sunday, November 24, 2019, after an extended illness, surrounded by his family. Services are under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral Home.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Laura Hopper Hall; parents, Hugh and Edweina Hall; his daughter, Mary Alice Hall Fidler (Bernard); brother, Hugh Alan Hall; and sisters, Mary Hall Henderson (Donald), and Martha Hall Turner (James).
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Nancy Baker Hall; daughter, Elizabeth Hall Tucker (Larry); daughter, Nila Prickett Nabors (Greg); and son, Jonathan Prickett (Donna); grandchildren, Angela Fidler Pfammatter (Mike), Andrew Fidler (Lizzie), Caitlin Fidler, Patrick Tucker (Christen), Laura Tucker, Laura Lynn Prickett Dunaway (Chad), Alex Prickett and Caroline Nabors; great-grandchildren, Camille Belle Pfammatter, Elijah Fischer-Fidler and Marigold Fischer-Fidler; and several nieces and nephews.
He was a veteran of the Pacific Theater in World War II, where he served in the Allied Translators Division. After his discharge from service, he attended Snead State Junior College and The University of Alabama, earning a degree in Accounting. Upon graduation, Jerry returned to Gadsden and worked for the King-Oliver Firm. He was one of the few accountants in Alabama to be certified before 1954. Later joining Maurice Shannon, with whom he was in partnership for several years. In 1970, James F. Storey joined him, and in 1972 became his partner. This partnership lasted until closer to Jerry's retirement, when the firm merged with another firm and became Hindsman, Hall, and Storey.
Jerry served as a Board Director for Compass Bank and was a member of many other civic organizations. Jerry was a faithful and dedicated member of the East Gadsden United Methodist Church. In his retirement, Jerry enjoyed traveling, reading non-fiction Civil War literature, woodworking, listening to jazz, watching Alabama football, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a true Southern gentleman as well as a wonderful role model, and he will be missed by many.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers will be special friends, Mr. Joe Atkins, Mr. Robert Beaube, Mr. Ben Johnston, Mr. Michael Lowery, Mr. Robert Moon, Mr. Jim Stivender, Mr. James F. Storey and Dr. Ralph Wesley.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mary Rutherford, Dr. Dierick Sparks, Dr. Ralph Wesley, and Hospice Nurse Hannah Turner with Amedisys Hospice for their wonderful care during his illness. Also, special thanks to some very special caregivers and helpers, Ms. Mary Cleveland, Mrs. Liz Griffin, Mrs. Carol Jackson, Mr. Noel Gautier, Ms. Rachel Vaughn and Ms. Carla Bellew for their excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the East Gadsden United Methodist Church (201 S. Eighth St., Gadsden, AL 35903); The Salvation Army of Gadsden (114 N. 11th St., Gadsden, AL 35901); The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation (110 E. 42nd St., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017); or to .
Condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 26, 2019