Jerry Mashburn, 76, of Sardis City, died May 30, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.
Jerry was a member of the Sardis High School Class of 1961. He spent the next 11 years in a steel mill in Chicago before returning to his home place in Whitesboro.
Jerry became a master carpenter, building/renovating residential houses, commercial buildings, cabinets, trim work, and specialty requests, especially for Wanda's special ed classroom. He renovated the Boaz Outlets, the Etowah County Courtrooms, the Gamecock Center at JSU, and Coach Gene Stallings' office at Alabama. He was especially proud of the oversized gun cabinet he built for Coach Stallings' rifle collection.
Jerry was preceded in death by parents, Rob and Daisy (King); brother, Qunnah Lynn; sister, Gayla Sue Roden Lyles; infant daughter, Colleen; and stepson, Patrick Landreth.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Wanda; his daughters, Pam Harrison (Kentucky), Karen Rabuck (Nebraska), Kim (Eric) Brannon and children, Erin Butler and Josh (Attalla); and brother, Roger (Sardis).
It was Jerry's wish to be cremated and brought home to "hang out with Patrick" and help him watch over Wanda. There will be no service due to COVID-19 concerns. Jerry was a Mason for 54 years, and the Masonic Rites will be given by the Boaz Lodge.
If you wish to honor Jerry's life, please send a donation in his memory to shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate; or mail a donation to Shepherd's Cove Foundation, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951.
Wanda would like to thank Shepherd's Cove home hospice personnel. This is an amazing organization. Supporting their thrift store on 431 in Albertville helps fund their services. Special thanks to Nurse Haley and Aide Brenda, who were terrific with Jerry. Much appreciation also to on-call nurses Kelly and Beth for "after hours" visits to check on Jerry. Everyone also took care of me during this stress-filled time; sorry I don't remember all the names!
ROLL TIDE, Sweetheart, ROLL TIDE!
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 2, 2020.