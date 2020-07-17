Jerry Max Watson, 81, of Southside, AL, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel, followed by a family committal service at Crestwood Mausoleum. Revs. Matthew Weathington and Bill Drummons will officiate. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.

Max was a graduate of Emma Sansom High School and Auburn University. At Auburn, he received his degree in Engineering and was proud to have also played on the Tiger Football team. He had retired from General Electric as head of Marketing. His career gave him the opportunity to travel and live all across the United States, until he returned home 22 years ago to his first love, Jean.

Max served on the board of directors of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, he was a Mason, and was active in his community. He was also a member of Southside Baptist Church and enjoyed serving as a greeter. Max was an avid golfer and made many lasting friendships on many golf courses.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Velma Watson; and son, Keith Brooks.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Jean Garnet Watson; children, Kent Watson, Brance Watson and Lorie (Mike) Thornton; grandchildren, Paige (Justin) Love, Sam Brooks, Loren (Matt) Richards, Justin (Kaylah) Chandler; great-grandchildren, Brooks and Charlie Richards, Ray and Ky Love, Jax and Ellie Chandler; and many special friends.

Special thanks are extended to the nurses and staff of Encompass who cared for Max, Scotty Gibbs, Catherine McBurnett and Fay Williams.

Honorary Pallbearers are his dear golfing friends, the Crossville Trip Golfers, and Harold Burton.

Pallbearers are Justin Chandler, Mike Thornton, Matt Richards, Justin Love, Bill Russell, Frank Amos and Mike Dobson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southside Baptist Church or Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until the hour of service Saturday at Collier-Butler.

