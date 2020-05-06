|
Celebrating the Life of Jerry Newley of Gadsden, who died April 30, 2020, at the age of 68. Graveside Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery, Fort Payne. Viewing will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Mary A. Newley, Gadsden, AL; stepson, Antonio Dates, Santa Ana, CA; grandchildren, Shabreka Heard, Gadsden, AL, Nina and Shakirra Gaddis, both of Douglasville, GA; great-grandchildren, Zodia, Ziyah and special great-grand Zaiden, all of Gadsden, AL; special aunt, Mary Davis, Gadsden, AL; special nephew, Kasden Woody, Gadsden, AL; four sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law; a host of nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
www.adams-buggs.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 6, 2020