Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 546-0432
Viewing
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, May 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Glenwood Cemetery
Fort Payne, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Newley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Newley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Newley Obituary
Celebrating the Life of Jerry Newley of Gadsden, who died April 30, 2020, at the age of 68. Graveside Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery, Fort Payne. Viewing will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Mary A. Newley, Gadsden, AL; stepson, Antonio Dates, Santa Ana, CA; grandchildren, Shabreka Heard, Gadsden, AL, Nina and Shakirra Gaddis, both of Douglasville, GA; great-grandchildren, Zodia, Ziyah and special great-grand Zaiden, all of Gadsden, AL; special aunt, Mary Davis, Gadsden, AL; special nephew, Kasden Woody, Gadsden, AL; four sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law; a host of nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust." www.adams-buggs.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -