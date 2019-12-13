|
Mr. Jerry Ray Marker, 87, of Glencoe, AL, passed away at his home, surrounded by his children.
Jerry worked at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in the Data Processing Department. He retired after 30 years. After retirement, Jerry, along with his wife Ernestine, enjoyed antiquing, traveling to auctions and meeting people. He loved cars of all types, especially Vintage cars. Jerry made many friends through his life, but he loved the people and his home in Glencoe. Jerry was a lifetime member of Glencoe First Baptist Church. Jerry loved Sunday School and taught several classes through the years.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Ernestine; son, Michael Ray; son-in-law, Rodney Goode; parents, Jeff and Nettie Marker; sister, Romona Phillips.
He is survived by his daughters, Retha Goode, Denise (Harold) Weaver; son, David (Sheila) Marker; daughter-in-law, Sherri Marker; grandchildren, Amy (Chris) Bain, Jason (Carla) Weaver, Jennifer (Brian) Graham, Josh Marker and Zach (Trish) Marker; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, with Reverend Donny Yarbrough officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday with the service starting at noon. No graveside service.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Special thanks to the Amedisys Hospice Staff, and special caregivers, Rebecca Bohannon and Crystal Hasse.
Flowers will be accepted, or donations to the .
