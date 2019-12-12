|
|
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Village Chapel for Jerry Bellew, 71, who died Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Minister Lisa Kennedy will officiate. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry Ross Bellew Sr. was a lifelong native of Etowah County. He served his family and community tirelessly as a construction contractor while helping everyone whose need came his way. He was a Christian minister who was a member of the Spoken Word Church. His presence in this world will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Joyce Bellew.
Mr. Bellew is survived by his sons, Jerry R. (Beverly) Bellew Jr. and Philip H. (Elizebeath) Bellew; grandchildren, Matthew H. (Amber), Kassidy, Haley and Lexi Bellew; and great-grandchild, Naomi Joyce.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Bellew, Tyler Thompson, Kenny Morris, Shae Bellew and Jack Bearden.
Special thanks to Elizebeath Bellew for the years of continual caregiving, and the Amedisys Hospice team.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at Village Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 12, 2019