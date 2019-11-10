|
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. today at Chapman's Family Cemetery for Jerry Tom Chapman Sr., 85, of Glencoe, who passed away on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Rev. Mike Chapman will officiate. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Mr. Chapman was a pastor and evangelist for over 60 years.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Zelma Ann Chapman; father, Tom C. Chapman; mother, Pauline Chapman.
He is survived by three sons: Jerry Tom Chapman Jr., Stephen Paul (Julie) Chapman Sr., Michael David Chapman; one daughter, Rebecca Ann (Tony) Kamits; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Special thanks to Amedysis Hospice and especially Kristi, RN.
The family will receive friends today at the funeral home from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 10, 2019