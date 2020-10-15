Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at First Church Rainbow City for Mr. Jerry Van Cline, 81, of Gadsden, who died Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Reverends Jeff Underwood and Terry Tibbs will officiate. Burial will be in Rainbow Memorial Gardens, Rainbow City, Alabama.

Jerry will be remembered as being a generous, fun-loving prankster, and maybe a bit stubborn. He loved Alabama Football, NASCAR, and especially his family, whom he adored. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and Air Force Reserves. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all and will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by wife, Edith; daughter, Cindy Cline; parents, Cleo and Pearl Cline; sisters, Betty Crisp and Irene Wood.

He is survived by daughter, Chantelle Cline; grandson, Payton Hill; twin brother, Perry Dan (Symone) Cline; special niece, Pam French; his adopted fur babies, Trixie, Malachi, Cosmo and Ryder; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to his neighbor and friend, Mary Pruitt, who was there when he needed her; Rainbow City police and medics; and his Shiloh Baptist and First Church families.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church.

