1/1
Jerry Van Cline
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at First Church Rainbow City for Mr. Jerry Van Cline, 81, of Gadsden, who died Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Reverends Jeff Underwood and Terry Tibbs will officiate. Burial will be in Rainbow Memorial Gardens, Rainbow City, Alabama.
Jerry will be remembered as being a generous, fun-loving prankster, and maybe a bit stubborn. He loved Alabama Football, NASCAR, and especially his family, whom he adored. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and Air Force Reserves. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all and will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by wife, Edith; daughter, Cindy Cline; parents, Cleo and Pearl Cline; sisters, Betty Crisp and Irene Wood.
He is survived by daughter, Chantelle Cline; grandson, Payton Hill; twin brother, Perry Dan (Symone) Cline; special niece, Pam French; his adopted fur babies, Trixie, Malachi, Cosmo and Ryder; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to his neighbor and friend, Mary Pruitt, who was there when he needed her; Rainbow City police and medics; and his Shiloh Baptist and First Church families.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved