1/
Jerry Wayne Bruce
Mr. Jerry Wayne Bruce, 77, Glencoe, AL, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. Graveside Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Crestwood Cemetery. Bro. Thom Harrison will officiate.
Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
Mr. Bruce was an avid golfer, bass fisherman and deer hunter. He enjoyed playing poker, bridge and canasta.
Survivors include his wife, Claudia S. Bruce; children, Jeff (Lori) Word, Gina Bruce (Wes Hayes) Lauletta, Jerry Wayne (Toni Coker) Bruce Jr., Jon D. (Paula) Bruce, and Mark Anthony (Paula M.) Bruce; brother, David L. (Becky) Bruce; sisters, Sandra Lanham and Joyce (Larry) Lynn; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Bruce, Kaleb Murphy, Noah Bruce, Michael Alexander, Robert O'Dell and Barry Payne.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Tony Armstrong and David L. Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any favorite charity.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Steve Sanders; Amedisys Home Health Care and Amedisys Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
OCT
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Crestwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 6, 2020
We will miss u greatly Mr.Bruce u were looked up to by do many ur eork eithic as well as s fsmily man u were a rsre bread these dsys snd we look forwsrd to seeing u agsin one fine day .sincerly your friend Barry Payne
Barry Payne
Friend
