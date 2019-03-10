|
|
Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Monday at Crestwood Chapel for Mr. Jerry Wayne Oswalt, 78, of Glencoe, who died Friday, March 8, 2019. Rev. J.L. Knight will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is announcing.
Mr. Oswalt was born in Piedmont and retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber with over 37 years of service. He was a member of Faith Worship Center, where he volunteered and changed the signs as he also did at East Gadsden Church of God and Goodyear Heights Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by son, Steven Wayne Oswalt; parents, Harvey E. and Estelle Oswalt; brothers, Oren, Larry, Glenn and Donnie Oswalt.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Oswalt; daughters, Debra Oswalt (Rick) Roberts, Karen Oswalt; grandchildren, Whitney (Chris) Hill, Shae Oswalt; great-grandchildren, Kylie Hill, Karra Hill, Hayden Hill, Marlee Oswalt and Michael Oswalt.
Pallbearers will be Bruce Oswalt, Tim Shadrick, David Oswalt, Daryl Oswalt and Ellis Oswalt.
Special thanks to Kindred Hospice, Faith Worship Center, friends and family for your prayers and care during our time of need.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 2 p.m. until the time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 10, 2019