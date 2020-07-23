Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Crestwood Chapel for Mr. Jerry Wayne Smith, 71, of Gadsden, who died Tuesday. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery.

Mr. Smith was born in 1948, and lived most of his life in Gadsden, Alabama. He graduated from Emma Sansom High School and attended the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind in Talladega, Alabama. He worked for 23 years in maintenance for Tyson Foods, then owned and operated a vending business for 12 years. He'll be remembered as a loving family man, hard worker, very talented, played guitar in bands in his younger years, maybe just a touch stubborn. He never let his limited vision slow him down. He tackled anything and did it all very well. He was loved and will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by parents, Emanuel and Sarah Lona; son, Pete; sister, Audrey Ruth; and brothers, Oliver, Harland and Farrell.

He is survived by wife, Ann; daughter, Kelley (Heath) Brock; sons, Brent (Melissa), Chris (Christie), and Kenneth (Joey); grandchildren, A.J., Chad, Beth, Kelisha, Alex, Elgin, Zack, Crysa, Justin and Katie; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Leon (Myra); sister-in-law, Martha Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Chad Bigbee, Zack Brock, Heath Brock, A.J. Parrish, Alex Smith and Caleb Benefield.

The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.

