Jerry Wayne "Fat Boy" Thacker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Wayne "Fat Boy" Thacker, 54, of Gadsden, died on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry was a hardworking man. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and being outdoors to hunt and fish. He loved his family, especially his mother, who he helped take care of.
He was preceded in death by his father, G.W. Thacker; and grandparents, Evie and Hiram Thacker, and Margaret Elizabeth Clayton.
He is survived by his mother, Marie Thacker; brothers, Lester (Charlie) Thacker, G.L. Thacker, Billy Ray (Maryann) Thacker, Jackie (Dean) Thacker and Jeffrey (Joy) Thacker; sister, Tina (Donnie) Scarber; special friend, Louise Brown; grandchildren, Kenleigh and Kyler Brown; and a large extended family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved