Jerry Wayne "Fat Boy" Thacker, 54, of Gadsden, died on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Jerry was a hardworking man. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and being outdoors to hunt and fish. He loved his family, especially his mother, who he helped take care of.

He was preceded in death by his father, G.W. Thacker; and grandparents, Evie and Hiram Thacker, and Margaret Elizabeth Clayton.

He is survived by his mother, Marie Thacker; brothers, Lester (Charlie) Thacker, G.L. Thacker, Billy Ray (Maryann) Thacker, Jackie (Dean) Thacker and Jeffrey (Joy) Thacker; sister, Tina (Donnie) Scarber; special friend, Louise Brown; grandchildren, Kenleigh and Kyler Brown; and a large extended family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

