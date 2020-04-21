|
|
Jerry Young Pullen of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away April 19, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mae and Doc Pullen of Anniston, AL; his sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Harold Vovilla of Saranac, MI; his brother-in-law, Ted New of Lincoln, AL; and brother-in-law, Bill Downey of Huntsville, AL.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years and 8 months, Martha Waldrop Pullen; and three sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry (Lisa) Pullen, Knoxville, TN, Joe (Debbie) Pullen, Rainbow City, AL, and James (Emma) Pullen, Brandon, MS; grandchildren, Rebekkah (Patrick) Dunford, Jackson (Terry) Pullen, Jared Pullen, Janie Pullen, Sara Pullen, Sadie Pullen; two great-grandchildren, Landon and Lilah Dunford; sister, Joyce New of Lincoln, AL; sister-in-law, Mary Ruth Downey of Huntsville AL; brother-in-law, Pat (Hilda) Waldrop of Athens, AL; and a host of very special nieces, nephews and numerous beloved cousins.
Jerry Pullen was born March 19, 1931, in Anniston, Alabama. He graduated from Anniston High School, where he played football and baseball. In 1951, he volunteered for the Korean War, where he was awarded the Bronze Star in combat action. Upon returning from Korea, he enrolled and graduated from Jacksonville State University with a teaching degree in Math. On August 27, 1955, he married the love of his life, Martha Waldrop, at Union Hill UMC. He then taught high school at Hokes Bluff for one year before accepting a job at Republic Steel, where he would remain for 23 years. In 1982, he was appointed to the Gadsden City School Board, where he served until 1999. In 1983, he returned to the classroom at Southside High School, where he enjoyed 16 years with the wonderful students and faculty whom he loved dearly.
Above all else in life, he placed his faith in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and loved God with his whole heart, while always loving others above himself. He was a member of Bellevue and Union Hill United Methodist churches, where he loved teaching Sunday School and greatly loved his church family.
Due to the current pandemic crisis, a celebration of life will be planned as soon as arrangements can be made.
Memorials may be made to Eagle Rock International Kids, P.O. Box 570, Attalla, AL 35954.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 21, 2020