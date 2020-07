Or Copy this URL to Share

A Memorial Service for Jerry Young Pullen of Gadsden, Alabama, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Bellevue United Methodist Church in Gadsden.

Jerry passed away April 19, 2020.

