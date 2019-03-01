|
|
Funeral services for Jesse B. Turner, age 77, who went to live with the Lord on Feb. 28, 2019, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Green Valley Baptist Church in Southside, Alabama. The Rev. Harold Coe will officiate, and a special eulogy will be given by George Iliff. Burial will be at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Southside, Alabama, immediately following the service. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Green Valley Baptist Church. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Mr. Turner was born and lived in the Etowah County area all his life. He served in the Army during the Korean War. When he left the armed services, he worked at Alabama Power as a mechanic until his retirement. Mr. Turner was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and was much loved by his family.
Mr. Turner was preceded in death by his mother and father, Willie Mae Clifton Turner and Reverend J.D. Turner; his wife, Nancy Sue Harp Bonney Turner; and his sister, Betty Turner McGlaughn.
He is survived by his sister, Linda Jean Turner Dobbins; son, Jesse "J.T." Paul (Debbie) Turner; daughters, Deborah Bonney Morgan (married to the late Gary Morgan) and Patsy Bonney (George) Iliff; grandchildren, Brooke Turner (Logan) McGraw, Alicia Steapleton (Scott Hester), Brandi M. (Chris) Tramel, Nicholas A. Whisenant, Christopher George (Taylor) Murray, Dustin Lane (Naomi) Murray; special daughter and grandsons, Jessica Beth McCutchen, Casey Jarmon, and Matt Jarmon; as well as a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Johnathan Stephens, Logan McGraw, Scott Hester, Doug McCutchen, Casey Jarmon, and Matt Jarmon.
Honorary pallbearers are Gabriel Whisenant, Chris Murray, Dustin Murray, and Nicholas Whisenant.
The family wishes to extend their special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Home Health Care, the MICU staff of Brookwood Medical Center, and Mr. Turner's wonderful neighbors who assisted in his care.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 1, 2019