|
|
Mr. Jesse Castillo, 63, of Gadsden, passed away on February 18, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
His Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. February 22, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 until the time of service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his biological parents, Antonia Garcia and Domingo Ramirez; and father-in-law, Leon Hester.
Left to cherish his memories are his adoptive parents, Lamar Godwin and Pat (Jerry) Oldfather; wife, Charlotte Castillo; daughters, Candace (Cole) Hicks, Jeannette (Bryan) Jamerson; grandchildren, Tenley and Beckett Hicks, and Atlas Jamerson; brothers, Mark Godwin, Jose Nunez; sisters, Rae Adams, Tracy Johnson, Elvira Garcia, Rosa Nunez and Karen (Jimmy) Giordano; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Mr. Castillo was a member of MeadowBrook Baptist Church. He enjoyed many years of coaching volleyball and playing softball. Jesse was an absolutely wonderful "abuelito" to his grandchildren. He loved and was loved dearly by his wife and children.
A special thanks to the family in CA that chose him; his supportive neighbors and Sunday School class; and work family at Attalla Water Works.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 21, 2020