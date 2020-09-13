Mr. Jesse Curry Jr., Buffalo, NY, formerly of Gadsden, AL, went to be with the Lord on September 8, 2020.
He leaves daughter, Valerie (Michael) Curry, Buffalo, NY; three sons, Rodney (Marketta) Curry, Jesse Curry, both of Gadsden, AL, Wayne Burton, Texas; two brothers, Jimmy and Zachary Curry, both of Gadsden, AL.
A private memorial will be held at a later date. Lombardo Funeral Home of Buffalo, NY, officiating. Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, announcing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 13, 2020.