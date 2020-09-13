Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. Jesse Curry Jr., Buffalo, NY, formerly of Gadsden, AL, went to be with the Lord on September 8, 2020.

He leaves daughter, Valerie (Michael) Curry, Buffalo, NY; three sons, Rodney (Marketta) Curry, Jesse Curry, both of Gadsden, AL, Wayne Burton, Texas; two brothers, Jimmy and Zachary Curry, both of Gadsden, AL.

A private memorial will be held at a later date. Lombardo Funeral Home of Buffalo, NY, officiating. Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, announcing.

