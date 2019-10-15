|
A Celebration of Life will be held at the family's home for Jessica Jeanette Hernandez, 31, who passed from this life on October 11, 2019.
First and foremost, she was a loved daughter, mother, aunt and friend. She loved spending time with her sons, Nathaniel and Daniel, and family. She enjoyed caring for others in their time of need. She loved to travel and made her mark on others along the way. She was always looking for an adventure and lived life to the fullest. Her love will continue on in the hearts of those she loved. She always tried to put a smile on the faces of those around or lend a helping hand in any way she could.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Roland and Jean Brasher; uncle, Boda Brasher; and aunts, Peggy and Lucy Brasher.
She is survived by her sons, Nathaniel and Daniel; significant other, Keith Mann; mother, Betty (Wendall) Johns; brothers, JJ (Paige) and Jessie Ponce; nieces and nephews, Alexus, Johnathan, Olivia, Adelynn and Jacob Ponce; uncle, Barney (Annette) Brasher; cousins, Crystal (Gary) Campbell, Carly and Shrader Campbell, Wesley (Stephanie) Micah Brasher, Shane (Virginia), Ann Clayton, Maggie, Nolan, Michael Brasher, and Bo Brasher.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 15, 2019