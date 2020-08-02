1/1
Jessica Lynn Sewell
Graveside service for Ms. Jessica Lynn Sewell, 34, of Attalla, will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at Cave Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Ms. Sewell passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. Left to cherish her memory are her father, Vincent John Schaeffer, and mother, Renee Schaeffer Renaldi; children, Taylor Lynn, Braxton, and Casen Sewell; sister, Jennifer Smith (Jason); nieces, Haley Smith and Brittney Smith; and was previously married to Brad Sewell.
Ms. Sewell was a member of Cave Springs Baptist Church. She graduated from high school in Salt Lake City, Utah. She attended Jacksonville State University, where she received her bachelor's degree. She enjoyed her children and also enjoyed traveling and helping people. The Lord called her away too soon.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Cave Springs Cemetery
August 1, 2020
