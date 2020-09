Or Copy this URL to Share

Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Jessie Lee Vines will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, in the Chapel of Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home with interment in Lincoln Hill Cemetery. Viewing on Friday.

Jessie leaves to lovingly celebrate her memory: children, Linda Gail Benjamin, Lillie Mae Etta Smallwood, Angela "Neat" Newton (Freddie), Felecia "Lisa" Townsend (Danny), Regina Wright; honorary daughter, Yvonne Major; son-in-law, Rick Stover; sisters, Lavada Bennett, Earlene Hicks, Pearline Walker, Bessie Strickland, Rubye Reynolds; grandchildren, Dusean Benjamin, Keon Holmes, Nikia Stover, Katrice Stover, Reva Stover, Jathan Aaron (Naieshah), Antwain Harvey, Marcus Harvey, Braundon Vines (Risha), Daniel Townsend Jr., Adrec Wright, Draeshon Wright, Keith Lowe; great-grandchildren, Dusean Benjamin Jr., Kimonie Jones, Sundari Benjamin, Christian Benjamin, Lashelle Benjamin, Maurice Benjamin, Kyla Holmes, Jayla Holmes, Tristan Holmes, Kali Stover, Jordan Flowers, Jurell Harvey, Ayonna Kyle, Twainetta Pope, Jernecia Kimbrough, Jahtzee Meadows, Jataiya Harvey, Harleigh Harvey, DeAsia Croft, Martaja Hughley, Te'Aira Johnson, Jayla Jackson, Calif Dupree, Maryanna Hughley, Gavin Harvey, Darius Vines, Cassius Vines, Marcellus Vines; others: Chana Vines, several great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Special thanks to some of Jessie's caregivers, medical advisors, and companions: James Foster Smith; Amos "Chuck" Smith; Natezhun McDaniel; Camilia "Nita" Taylor; Sunny Days Homecare LLC; Kindred Hospice in Mississippi; Southern Care Hospice of Gadsden.

Service by Professionals, Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home

