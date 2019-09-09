|
Mr. Jessie "J.G." Minyard, age 80 of Rainbow City departed this life to be with the Lord on September 7, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at Morgan Funeral Chapel in Attalla on Tuesday September 10th at 1:00 P.M.
The family will receive friends for visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. prior to the service in the chapel.
Bobby Joe Winningham, James W. Ivey and Andy Hicks will officiate the service.
Graveside service and interment to follow at Hopewell Cemetery in Ashville.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Mr. Minyard retired from Gulf States Steel and was a longtime member of McEntyre Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Eloise Minyard, and son, Thomas Mark Minyard.
He leaves behind; Loving wife of sixty-one years, Bettye Davis Minyard.
Sons, Mike (Monica) and Kyle (Sheila).
Daughters, Amy (Audy Irvine) and Mary Beth (Cindy Jones).
Brother, Hoyt (Rachel).
Sister, Gwendolyn McDaniel.
Along with eight grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be granddaughters and great-grandchildren.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Hopewell Cemetery Fund or to the .
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the following, Rainbow City Fire Station No. 2; Eddie and Anita Hill; Cecil and Della Payne; McIntyre Church Family; Hospice Caretakers- Kayla Howington and Elizabeth Goll; and our many neighbors and friends.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 9, 2019