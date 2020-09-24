Graveside services were held Wednesday for Mrs. Jewel Wagnon, age 90, of Gadsden, who died Monday. Brother Paul Harbison officiated. Burial was in Crestwood Cemetery.

Mrs. Wagnon will be remembered as a Christian and longtime member of East Gadsden Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, wonderful cook, friend to all and will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her husband of almost 50 years, Herschel; son, David; and sister Linda Sanders.

She is survived by children, Steve Wagnon, Judy (John) Oakley, Jeff Sr. (Janice); grandchildren, Jeff Jr. (Jenifer) Wagnon, Abbey Arthur; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Whitmire; sister, Sarah (John) Warren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to the staff of Barfield Health Care for their loving comfort and support.



