Funeral will be at noon Monday at Village Chapel for Jimmie Iris Lee, 88, of Rainbow City, who passed away August 20, 2020. Reverend Kenneth Jacobs will officiate. Burial will follow at Old Harmony Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Miss Lee was a godly, compassionate woman who loved and was loved by all who knew her. She was currently a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. Jimmie retired from Healthtex after several years and was a talented seamstress.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Jimmy Wayne Filmore, David Keith Burns; grandchildren, William Dewayne Filmore, Lara Thrasher; sisters, Lavae White, Rita Gunnels, May England, Opelzay Edwards; brothers, Herbert, Boyd, and Earl Loyd.

She is survived by her children, Martha (Dennis) Aschenbrenner, Peggy (Danny) Dodd, Sonya (Danny) Isbell, Jody (Rebecca) Filmore, William Filmore; grandchildren, Shane, Craig, Jason, Randy, Billy, Ashley, Sabrina, Kristy, Brent, Brandy; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Jeremy Hare, Dave Isbell, Stephen Reeves, Billy Sims, Mike Lovett and Caleb Jacobs.

Special thanks to granddaughter, Ashley Hare, for her care and compassion; Providence Hill Church "Lavae"; Pine Grove Baptist Church for their love and support; and Megan Isbell.

The family will receive friends from 10 until time of service Monday at the funeral home.

