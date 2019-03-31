Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmie Marker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmie Ruth Marker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jimmie Ruth Marker Obituary
Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m., at Collier-Butler Chapel for Jimmie Ruth Marker, 88, of Rainbow City, who passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. Rev. Andy Hicks will officiate. Interment will be at Old Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Ruth was a lifelong member of Riddles Bend Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending her time cooking and sewing for her large family, whom she loved very much. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Marker; and her daughters, Rose and Scarlett Marker.
Survivors include her children, Peggy (John) Grzyb, Al (Lin) Marker, Wanda (Larry) Birdsell, Judy Poznecki, Cathy Naidenovich, Johnnie (Joseph) Hallmark; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; and special friend, Loretta Wimpee.
The family will receive friends Monday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now