Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m., at Collier-Butler Chapel for Jimmie Ruth Marker, 88, of Rainbow City, who passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. Rev. Andy Hicks will officiate. Interment will be at Old Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Ruth was a lifelong member of Riddles Bend Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending her time cooking and sewing for her large family, whom she loved very much. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Marker; and her daughters, Rose and Scarlett Marker.
Survivors include her children, Peggy (John) Grzyb, Al (Lin) Marker, Wanda (Larry) Birdsell, Judy Poznecki, Cathy Naidenovich, Johnnie (Joseph) Hallmark; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; and special friend, Loretta Wimpee.
The family will receive friends Monday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 31, 2019