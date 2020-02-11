|
Mrs. Jimmie Ruth Burton Parris, 95, made her transition to Heaven on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was born on November 29, 1924, in the Denver Community of Tallapoosa County, Alabama.
The funeral visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in the Sanctuary of First United Methodist Church of Tuscumbia, Alabama. The service will follow at 1 p.m. Dr. Rudy Guess and Rev. Mark Parris will officiate.
The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Midway United Methodist Church Cemetery, Midway, Alabama, between Wedowee and Roanoke in Randolph County. Rev. Mark Parris and Rev. Alan Barrett will officiate. Visitation following the service.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews of Mrs. Parris.
Jimmie was preceded in death by her parents, James Monroe Burton and Susan Elizabeth McEachern Burton; and her 14 siblings.
She is survived by her husband of 71+ years, William Alton Parris of Sheffield; and their children: Joel B. Parris (Joan) of Tuscumbia, Rev. Mark D. Parris (Julianne) of Tuscumbia, and Elizabeth "Beth" Parris Barrett (Alan) of Pine Mt., Georgia. She was blessed with eight grandchildren: Jamie Parris (Jessica), Jana Beaver (Brant), Michael Parris, Jenny Boozer (Justin), Molly Bellow (Jonas), Elizabeth Barrett (Flynn) Williford, Stacey Barrett, and Andrew Barrett (Amanda). She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren and blessed with many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Jimmie grew up on a farm in Tallapoosa County, Alabama, where she was the youngest of 15 children. She graduated from Chambers County High School in 1942, and she graduated from Berea College in Berea, Kentucky, in 1946. She and Alton were married on the campus of Southern Union Community College in Wadley, Alabama, on March 27, 1948. She was employed in the social work field in Alabama and in Georgia after college and up until the birth of their first child. She was very supportive of her husband Alton's ministry in Methodist churches in Atlanta, Hokes Bluff, Haleyville, Birmingham, Gadsden, Tuscumbia, Roanoke District, and Guntersville. She held various offices in local churches and on the conference level within the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist Church. She also was an active member of the United Methodist Women in the churches they served and of the North Alabama United Methodist pastors' wives group, the "Susies." She enjoyed her family and family gatherings. During their active years in ministry and during early retirement years, Jimmie and Alton enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and overseas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to support local, national, and international missions to the "Faith Promise Missions Fund" at Tuscumbia First United Methodist Church, 104 E. 3rd St., Tuscumbia, AL 35674.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 11, 2020