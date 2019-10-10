Home

Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home
1591 Gadsden Highway
Birmingham, AL 35235
(205) 655-2546
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home & Gardens
Trussville, AL
Jimmie (Armstrong) Stewart


1952 - 2019
Jimmie (Armstrong) Stewart Obituary
Jimmie (Armstrong) Stewart, born December 15, 1952, went home to the Lord October 5, 2019. Jimmie had been fighting a hard battle of cancer for a few months. She was a trooper and she fought hard.
She was preceded in death by her father, Walter O. Armstrong; mother, Annie Ponder; brother, Walter Armstrong; sisters, Marlene Martin, Peggy Stafford, Alice Davis; daughter, Stephanie Frost, and many more loved ones.
She is survived by her sister, Betty Sue Taylor; sons, Timothy Frost, Jonathan Frost; granddaughter, Christian Frost; grandsons, Brandon Frost, Carson Frost; many other relatives and friends; and her pets, Jack and Rosie.
She was an amazing mother and grandmother; they always came first. She was an amazing woman overall, and will be truly missed.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. October 12 at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home & Gardens, Trussville.
She now walks the streets of gold, cancer-free, looking over her loved ones. She was truly loved, and a true blessing.
Special thanks to the staff at Cancer Treatment Centers of America for the care and kindness shown to her and her family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 10, 2019
