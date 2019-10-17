|
Mr. Jimmy A. Crawford, 68, of Rainbow City, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with graveside services to follow at 1 p.m. at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Pastor Mark Gidley will officiate. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
Mr. Crawford was a native and lifelong resident of Etowah County. He attended Faith Worship Center and had retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. after 17 years of service. His special interest was supporting his children in anything they did and being the best "Paw Paw" he could be to his grandchildren and great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Burl and Reba Crawford; and brother, Timothy Wayne Crawford.
Mr. Crawford is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mrs. Cheryl Parr Crawford; sons, Justin (Brooke) Crawford and Jeremy (Jessica) Crawford; grandchildren, Erin, Hannah (Justin), Elizabeth, Seth, Niky, Jaci, Jaxn and Noah Jack; and great-granddaughter, Emma Claire; niece, Tonya Willoughby.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences and fond memories may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 17, 2019